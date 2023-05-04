Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) has increased by 9.89 when compared to last closing price of 24.56.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 35.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for INBX is $48.20, which is $21.21 above the current price. The public float for INBX is 31.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INBX on May 04, 2023 was 394.97K shares.

INBX’s Market Performance

INBX stock saw an increase of 35.29% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 43.79% and a quarterly increase of 7.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.48% for Inhibrx Inc. (INBX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.66% for INBX’s stock, with a 14.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INBX stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for INBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INBX in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $40 based on the research report published on March 16th of the previous year 2022.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INBX reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for INBX stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on September 21st, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to INBX, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

INBX Trading at 28.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.69%, as shares surge +51.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBX rose by +35.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.06. In addition, Inhibrx Inc. saw 9.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBX starting from Eckelman Brendan P., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $24.21 back on Mar 01. After this action, Eckelman Brendan P. now owns 2,035,553 shares of Inhibrx Inc., valued at $968,231 using the latest closing price.

Lappe Mark, the Chief Executive Officer of Inhibrx Inc., sale 60 shares at $25.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Lappe Mark is holding 2,486,192 shares at $1,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5928.88 for the present operating margin

-30.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibrx Inc. stands at -6667.86. The total capital return value is set at -65.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.25.

Based on Inhibrx Inc. (INBX), the company’s capital structure generated 356.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.10. Total debt to assets is 71.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 353.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 460.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.