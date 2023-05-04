Infosys Limited (INFY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is above average at 21.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Infosys Limited (INFY) is $18.14, which is $2.96 above the current market price. The public float for INFY is 3.56B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INFY on May 04, 2023 was 10.21M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

INFY) stock’s latest price update

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 15.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INFY’s Market Performance

INFY’s stock has risen by 3.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.71% and a quarterly drop of -19.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Infosys Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.49% for INFY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.58% for the last 200 days.

INFY Trading at -8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INFY rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.67. In addition, Infosys Limited saw -14.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+26.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Infosys Limited stands at +16.42. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 18.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Infosys Limited (INFY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.