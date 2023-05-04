IN8bio Inc. (INAB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) has jumped by 11.32 compared to previous close of 2.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) Right Now?

The average price recommended by analysts for IN8bio Inc. (INAB) is $11.33, which is $8.97 above the current market price. The public float for INAB is 18.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On May 04, 2023, INAB’s average trading volume was 3.73M shares.

INAB’s Market Performance

The stock of IN8bio Inc. (INAB) has seen a 21.03% increase in the past week, with a 78.79% rise in the past month, and a -2.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.42% for INAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 58.12% for INAB’s stock, with a 22.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INAB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for INAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INAB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on August 30th of the previous year 2022.

INAB Trading at 64.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.68%, as shares surge +95.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INAB rose by +21.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.55. In addition, IN8bio Inc. saw 2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INAB starting from FAIRBAIRN EMILY, who purchase 789,473 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Aug 16. After this action, FAIRBAIRN EMILY now owns 4,111,958 shares of IN8bio Inc., valued at $1,499,999 using the latest closing price.

Brandt Peter C., the Director of IN8bio Inc., purchase 105,263 shares at $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Brandt Peter C. is holding 182,473 shares at $200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INAB

Equity return is now at value -102.10, with -82.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IN8bio Inc. (INAB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.