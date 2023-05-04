ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) has surged by 8.77 when compared to previous closing price of 3.08, but the company has seen a 48.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IBRX is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IBRX is $8.00, which is $5.65 above than the current price. The public float for IBRX is 83.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 31.91% of that float. The average trading volume of IBRX on May 04, 2023 was 4.32M shares.

IBRX’s Market Performance

The stock of ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has seen a 48.23% increase in the past week, with a 87.15% rise in the past month, and a -16.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.47% for IBRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 52.79% for IBRX’s stock, with a -19.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBRX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IBRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBRX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2022.

IBRX Trading at 67.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.71%, as shares surge +99.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX rose by +48.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc. saw -33.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-146090.42 for the present operating margin

-9980.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunityBio Inc. stands at -173569.58. Equity return is now at value 102.30, with -117.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8,168.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In summary, ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.