Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for IMUX is also noteworthy at 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IMUX is $13.25, which is $17.35 above than the current price. The public float for IMUX is 31.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.78% of that float. The average trading volume of IMUX on May 04, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

IMUX) stock’s latest price update

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX)’s stock price has plunge by -4.62relation to previous closing price of 1.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.60% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IMUX’s Market Performance

IMUX’s stock has fallen by -0.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.01% and a quarterly drop of -35.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.94% for Immunic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.02% for IMUX stock, with a simple moving average of -39.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMUX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for IMUX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for IMUX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $5 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMUX reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for IMUX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to IMUX, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

IMUX Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMUX fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5617. In addition, Immunic Inc. saw 17.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMUX starting from Neermann Joerg, who purchase 47,000 shares at the price of $1.26 back on Dec 14. After this action, Neermann Joerg now owns 100,000 shares of Immunic Inc., valued at $59,032 using the latest closing price.

Neermann Joerg, the Director of Immunic Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Neermann Joerg is holding 53,000 shares at $43,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMUX

The total capital return value is set at -71.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.36. Equity return is now at value -98.60, with -89.60 for asset returns.

Based on Immunic Inc. (IMUX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.36. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Immunic Inc. (IMUX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.