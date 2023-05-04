Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HYMC is 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HYMC is $13.00, The public float for HYMC is 155.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HYMC on May 04, 2023 was 5.55M shares.

HYMC stock's latest price update

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/22 that A New Meme-Stock Frenzy Led AMC to Gold Mine Stake

HYMC’s Market Performance

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has seen a 10.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.77% gain in the past month and a -32.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.96% for HYMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.23% for HYMC’s stock, with a -36.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYMC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HYMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYMC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

HYMC Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -12.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYMC rose by +10.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4358. In addition, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation saw -24.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYMC starting from GARRETT DIANE R, who sale 12,700 shares at the price of $0.40 back on May 03. After this action, GARRETT DIANE R now owns 2,193,076 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, valued at $5,039 using the latest closing price.

Mudrick Capital Management, L., the 10% Owner of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, sale 600,000 shares at $0.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Mudrick Capital Management, L. is holding 13,646,677 shares at $317,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.97 for the present operating margin

-62.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at -183.06. Equity return is now at value -74.30, with -22.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.