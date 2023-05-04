Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) has seen a 5.52% increase in the past week, with a -2.31% drop in the past month, and a -2.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.33% for HUIZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.62% for HUIZ’s stock, with a 18.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Right Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for HUIZ is $13.42, which is $0.44 above the current market price. The public float for HUIZ is 37.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume for HUIZ on May 04, 2023 was 234.85K shares.

HUIZ) stock’s latest price update

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.31 compared to its previous closing price of 1.30. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HUIZ Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUIZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.24%, as shares sank -4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUIZ rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2879. In addition, Huize Holding Limited saw -7.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUIZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.51 for the present operating margin

+35.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huize Holding Limited stands at -2.69. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.