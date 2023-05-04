HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUBS is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) is $480.58, which is -$6.91 below the current market price. The public float for HUBS is 46.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% of that float. On May 04, 2023, HUBS’s average trading volume was 640.16K shares.

The stock price of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) has surged by 8.48 when compared to previous closing price of 417.99, but the company has seen a 5.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that HubSpot Earnings Wow Analysts: ‘Bears Need Some Aspirin’ After Results

HUBS’s Market Performance

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has seen a 5.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.13% gain in the past month and a 13.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for HUBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.16% for HUBS stock, with a simple moving average of 35.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HUBS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HUBS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $400 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUBS reach a price target of $355. The rating they have provided for HUBS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to HUBS, setting the target price at $350 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

HUBS Trading at 12.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +12.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBS rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $417.85. In addition, HubSpot Inc. saw 56.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBS starting from Halligan Brian, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $422.65 back on Apr 18. After this action, Halligan Brian now owns 613,350 shares of HubSpot Inc., valued at $3,592,525 using the latest closing price.

Bueker Kathryn, the Chief Financial Officer of HubSpot Inc., sale 710 shares at $424.80 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Bueker Kathryn is holding 41,124 shares at $301,607 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+81.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for HubSpot Inc. stands at -6.51. The total capital return value is set at -6.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.83. Equity return is now at value -13.50, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on HubSpot Inc. (HUBS), the company’s capital structure generated 81.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.83. Total debt to assets is 31.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.