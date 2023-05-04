HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 30.12. However, the company has seen a 3.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that HP Posts Mixed Results as Weak PC Sales Take a Toll

Is It Worth Investing in HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Right Now?

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HP Inc. (HPQ) is $29.38, which is -$0.36 below the current market price. The public float for HPQ is 970.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HPQ on May 04, 2023 was 6.37M shares.

HPQ’s Market Performance

HPQ stock saw a decrease of 3.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for HP Inc. (HPQ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.20% for HPQ stock, with a simple moving average of 2.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HPQ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HPQ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $31 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPQ reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for HPQ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 17th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to HPQ, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

HPQ Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.81. In addition, HP Inc. saw 11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from MYERS MARIE, who sale 4,165 shares at the price of $29.86 back on May 01. After this action, MYERS MARIE now owns 38,941 shares of HP Inc., valued at $124,367 using the latest closing price.

LORES ENRIQUE, the President and CEO of HP Inc., sale 38,000 shares at $29.51 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that LORES ENRIQUE is holding 766,268 shares at $1,121,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.21 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc. stands at +5.16. The total capital return value is set at 54.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.41. Equity return is now at value -95.90, with 6.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HP Inc. (HPQ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.