HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is above average at 27.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.74.

The public float for HDB is 1.83B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HDB on May 04, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

HDB) stock’s latest price update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 69.50. However, the company has seen a -0.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HDB’s Market Performance

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has seen a -0.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.01% gain in the past month and a 2.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for HDB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.66% for HDB stock, with a simple moving average of 5.66% for the last 200 days.

HDB Trading at 2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.49. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw 0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.