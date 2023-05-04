Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) has dropped by -4.01 compared to previous close of 13.97. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Right Now?

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 53.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HLIT is 102.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.13% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of HLIT was 1.29M shares.

HLIT’s Market Performance

HLIT’s stock has seen a -2.90% decrease for the week, with a -7.39% drop in the past month and a -2.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for Harmonic Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.79% for HLIT’s stock, with a 1.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HLIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLIT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $19 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLIT reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for HLIT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to HLIT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

HLIT Trading at -3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.65. In addition, Harmonic Inc. saw 2.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIT starting from HARSHMAN PATRICK, who sale 15,179 shares at the price of $14.19 back on Dec 14. After this action, HARSHMAN PATRICK now owns 483,642 shares of Harmonic Inc., valued at $215,388 using the latest closing price.

HARSHMAN PATRICK, the President and CEO of Harmonic Inc., sale 69,090 shares at $13.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that HARSHMAN PATRICK is holding 474,780 shares at $922,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.