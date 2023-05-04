Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) has decreased by -2.38 when compared to last closing price of 2.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/19/22 that Grab Stock Soars as It Sees Strong Sales on Expected Online Demand Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GRAB is $4.21, which is $1.4 above the current price. The public float for GRAB is 2.66B and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRAB on May 04, 2023 was 14.09M shares.

GRAB’s Market Performance

GRAB’s stock has seen a 3.99% increase for the week, with a -7.12% drop in the past month and a -22.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.34% for Grab Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.16% for GRAB stock, with a simple moving average of -7.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAB stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for GRAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRAB in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $4 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRAB reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for GRAB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to GRAB, setting the target price at $2.80 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

GRAB Trading at -3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw -10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-91.77 for the present operating margin

+5.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grab Holdings Limited stands at -117.45. The total capital return value is set at -14.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.11. Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -16.60 for asset returns.

Based on Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), the company’s capital structure generated 20.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.13. Total debt to assets is 14.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.