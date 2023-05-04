Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is above average at 21.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is $14.42, which is -$2.47 below the current market price. The public float for GFI is 858.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GFI on May 04, 2023 was 6.03M shares.

GFI) stock’s latest price update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.95 in comparison to its previous close of 16.45, however, the company has experienced a 9.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GFI’s Market Performance

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has seen a 9.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.59% gain in the past month and a 43.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for GFI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.34% for GFI’s stock, with a 61.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GFI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15.30 based on the research report published on April 04th of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to GFI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 17th of the previous year.

GFI Trading at 33.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.88% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +19.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI rose by +9.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.34. In addition, Gold Fields Limited saw 62.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.