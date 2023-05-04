Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) Stock Faces 23.01% Weekly V...

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) Stock Faces 23.01% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, GCTK stock has gone down by -3.87%, with a monthly gain of 25.43% and a quarterly plunge of -63.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 60.73% for GlucoTrack Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -51.80% for GCTK stock, with a simple moving average of -73.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GCTK is at -1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The public float for GCTK is 10.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.64% of that float. The average trading volume for GCTK on May 04, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

GCTK) stock’s latest price update

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK)’s stock price has increased by 34.92 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. However, the company has seen a -3.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GCTK Trading at -42.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 60.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.01%, as shares surge +63.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCTK fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9823. In addition, GlucoTrack Inc. saw -66.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GCTK

Equity return is now at value -161.20, with -113.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​