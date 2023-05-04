GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) Stock Faces 23.01% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, GCTK stock has gone down by -3.87%, with a monthly gain of 25.43% and a quarterly plunge of -63.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 60.73% for GlucoTrack Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -51.80% for GCTK stock, with a simple moving average of -73.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GCTK is at -1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GCTK is 10.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.64% of that float. The average trading volume for GCTK on May 04, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

GCTK) stock’s latest price update

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK)’s stock price has increased by 34.92 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. However, the company has seen a -3.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GCTK Trading at -42.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 60.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.01%, as shares surge +63.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCTK fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9823. In addition, GlucoTrack Inc. saw -66.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GCTK

Equity return is now at value -161.20, with -113.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.