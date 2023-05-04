Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) has gone down by -7.31% for the week, with a -12.04% drop in the past month and a -2.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.16% for GIL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.43% for GIL’s stock, with a -2.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) Right Now?

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) by analysts is $37.85, which is $7.58 above the current market price. The public float for GIL is 175.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of GIL was 560.63K shares.

GIL) stock’s latest price update

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.66 compared to its previous closing price of 31.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/10/22 that Famed Value Investor Buys Stock in Citigroup, PulteGroup, and Oshkosh

Analysts’ Opinion of GIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GIL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $38 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

GIL Trading at -7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIL fell by -7.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.93. In addition, Gildan Activewear Inc. saw 8.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.28 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gildan Activewear Inc. stands at +16.65. The total capital return value is set at 23.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.10. Equity return is now at value 29.00, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL), the company’s capital structure generated 54.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.24. Total debt to assets is 29.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.