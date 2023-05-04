Genpact Limited (G) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) has decreased by -3.63 when compared to last closing price of 43.86.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is 22.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for G is 1.21.

The public float for G is 169.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On May 04, 2023, G’s average trading volume was 821.78K shares.

G’s Market Performance

The stock of Genpact Limited (G) has seen a -2.15% decrease in the past week, with a -8.07% drop in the past month, and a -11.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for G. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.42% for G’s stock, with a -8.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for G stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for G by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for G in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see G reach a price target of $51, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for G stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to G, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

G Trading at -7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.53. In addition, Genpact Limited saw -8.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from Tyagarajan N. V., who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $43.85 back on May 02. After this action, Tyagarajan N. V. now owns 805,509 shares of Genpact Limited, valued at $2,192,469 using the latest closing price.

Tyagarajan N. V., the President and CEO of Genpact Limited, sale 50,000 shares at $44.49 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Tyagarajan N. V. is holding 805,509 shares at $2,224,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.86 for the present operating margin

+34.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genpact Limited stands at +8.09. The total capital return value is set at 15.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.53. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Genpact Limited (G), the company’s capital structure generated 92.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.18. Total debt to assets is 37.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Genpact Limited (G) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.