General Electric Company (GE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for General Electric Company (GE) by analysts is $107.35, which is $3.68 above the current market price. The public float for GE is 1.08B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of GE was 7.09M shares.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)’s stock price has plunge by 0.26relation to previous closing price of 101.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/25/23 that GE Stock Needed a Good Quarter. Its Earnings Delivered.

GE’s Market Performance

General Electric Company (GE) has experienced a 5.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.00% rise in the past month, and a 23.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for GE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.75% for GE’s stock, with a 43.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $113 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GE reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for GE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 26th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GE, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

GE Trading at 10.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE rose by +5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.49. In addition, General Electric Company saw 55.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from Timko Thomas S, who sale 7,254 shares at the price of $100.82 back on May 01. After this action, Timko Thomas S now owns 20,953 shares of General Electric Company, valued at $731,348 using the latest closing price.

Pecresse Jerome, the Senior Vice President of General Electric Company, sale 1,442 shares at $74.13 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Pecresse Jerome is holding 15,943 shares at $106,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.23 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Electric Company stands at +1.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.23. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on General Electric Company (GE), the company’s capital structure generated 95.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.86. Total debt to assets is 18.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, General Electric Company (GE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.