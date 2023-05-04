Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) has increased by 2.14 when compared to last closing price of 0.79.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VINO is at 0.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VINO is $11.46, The public float for VINO is 2.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.24% of that float. The average trading volume for VINO on May 04, 2023 was 274.24K shares.

VINO’s Market Performance

VINO’s stock has seen a 4.79% increase for the week, with a -14.16% drop in the past month and a -85.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.57% for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.16% for VINO’s stock, with a -61.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VINO Trading at -17.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares sank -12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINO rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8822. In addition, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. saw -29.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.07 for the present operating margin

+72.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stands at -44.59. The total capital return value is set at -19.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.25. Equity return is now at value -146.90, with -92.30 for asset returns.

Based on Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.24. Total debt to assets is 31.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.