Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s (GOTU) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, GOTU stock has gone down by -4.18%, with a monthly decline of -29.22% and a quarterly plunge of -29.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.99% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.74% for GOTU’s stock, with a 21.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Right Now?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 745.00x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.74.

The average price predicted for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) by analysts is $30.82, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for GOTU is 251.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.04% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of GOTU was 4.00M shares.

GOTU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) has decreased by -5.40 when compared to last closing price of 3.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $1.30. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

GOTU Trading at -23.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -25.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 26.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.