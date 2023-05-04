Ford Motor Company (F) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for F is 1.55.

The average price recommended by analysts for Ford Motor Company (F) is $13.58, which is $1.42 above the current market price. The public float for F is 3.89B and currently, short sellers hold a 4.96% of that float. On May 04, 2023, F’s average trading volume was 69.67M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

F) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has decreased by -0.08 when compared to last closing price of 11.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 7 hours ago that Ford’s Latest Production Snag: Missing Door Handles

F’s Market Performance

Ford Motor Company (F) has experienced a 2.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.02% drop in the past month, and a -10.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for F. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.70% for F stock, with a simple moving average of -6.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $13 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to F, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

F Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.20. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw 6.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FARLEY JR JAMES D, who sale 79,921 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Mar 03. After this action, FARLEY JR JAMES D now owns 1,638,667 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $1,027,840 using the latest closing price.

Lawler John T., the Vice President, CFO of Ford Motor Company, sale 29,821 shares at $13.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Lawler John T. is holding 443,683 shares at $389,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ford Motor Company (F) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.