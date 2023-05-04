Examining the Volatility of Inpixon’s (INPX) Stock

In the past week, INPX stock has gone down by -5.05%, with a monthly decline of -4.36% and a quarterly plunge of -69.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.70% for Inpixon The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.17% for INPX’s stock, with a -91.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for INPX is 17.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INPX on May 04, 2023 was 6.36M shares.

INPX) stock’s latest price update

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.68 in comparison to its previous close of 0.37, however, the company has experienced a -5.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INPX Trading at -39.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX fell by -5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4532. In addition, Inpixon saw -79.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. Equity return is now at value -163.70, with -75.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Inpixon (INPX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.