Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.26.

The public float for EVLO is 106.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of EVLO was 3.64M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

EVLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) has jumped by 5.32 compared to previous close of 0.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EVLO’s Market Performance

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has experienced a 26.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -38.50% drop in the past month, and a -83.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 262.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 77.83% for EVLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.28% for EVLO’s stock, with a -91.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLO stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for EVLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLO in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVLO reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for EVLO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to EVLO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

EVLO Trading at -59.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 77.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 262.90%, as shares sank -40.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLO rose by +26.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1609. In addition, Evelo Biosciences Inc. saw -92.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLO starting from CARRIERE STEPHEN J, who sale 151 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Jan 23. After this action, CARRIERE STEPHEN J now owns 203 shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc., valued at $160 using the latest closing price.

Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene, the 10% Owner of Evelo Biosciences Inc., purchase 27,397,259 shares at $1.46 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene is holding 13,698,630 shares at $39,999,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLO

The total capital return value is set at -195.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -214.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.