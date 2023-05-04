Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s (HUDI) Stock

The stock of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) has gone up by 91.24% for the week, with a 65.82% rise in the past month and a -5.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 101.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 29.82% for HUDI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.71% for HUDI’s stock, with a -61.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Right Now?

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for HUDI is 4.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUDI on May 04, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

HUDI) stock’s latest price update

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI)’s stock price has increased by 14.16 compared to its previous closing price of 4.59. However, the company has seen a 91.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HUDI Trading at 40.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 101.64%, as shares surge +70.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUDI rose by +91.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. saw 3.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUDI

Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.