Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (GOL) Stock

In the past week, GOL stock has gone up by 16.39%, with a monthly gain of 9.49% and a quarterly plunge of -6.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.74% for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.37% for GOL’s stock, with a -12.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOL is 1.17.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GOL is $4.40, which is $2.07 above the current price. The public float for GOL is 167.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOL on May 04, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

GOL) stock’s latest price update

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.54 in comparison to its previous close of 2.60, however, the company has experienced a 16.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOL

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOL reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for GOL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to GOL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

GOL Trading at 9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares surge +13.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL rose by +16.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw 3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.20 for the present operating margin

+19.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stands at -10.27. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with -21.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.