Enviva Inc. (EVA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) has decreased by -63.40 when compared to last closing price of 21.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a -63.40% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/21/22 that Enviva Stock Tumbled. Jeff Ubben and Insiders Bought Up Shares.

Is It Worth Investing in Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enviva Inc. (EVA) is $40.60, which is $31.94 above the current market price. The public float for EVA is 35.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVA on May 04, 2023 was 792.35K shares.

EVA’s Market Performance

The stock of Enviva Inc. (EVA) has seen a -63.40% decrease in the past week, with a -70.34% drop in the past month, and a -83.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.98% for EVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -65.85% for EVA’s stock, with a -84.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for EVA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for EVA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVA reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for EVA stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to EVA, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

EVA Trading at -73.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -69.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVA fell by -64.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.99. In addition, Enviva Inc. saw -85.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVA starting from Lansing Gerrit Livingston Jr., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $27.38 back on Mar 24. After this action, Lansing Gerrit Livingston Jr. now owns 8,477 shares of Enviva Inc., valued at $54,760 using the latest closing price.

Kravtsova Yana, the EVP, Int. Mkt Dev. & Pub. Aff. of Enviva Inc., sale 476 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Kravtsova Yana is holding 89,985 shares at $28,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.89 for the present operating margin

+5.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enviva Inc. stands at -15.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.11. Equity return is now at value -38.30, with -7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Enviva Inc. (EVA), the company’s capital structure generated 513.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.70. Total debt to assets is 67.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 504.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enviva Inc. (EVA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.