Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELDN is 2.12.

The average price recommended by analysts for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) is $16.75, which is $15.83 above the current market price. The public float for ELDN is 12.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On May 04, 2023, ELDN’s average trading volume was 73.34K shares.

ELDN) stock’s latest price update

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ELDN)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.22 in comparison to its previous close of 2.19, however, the company has experienced a 5.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ELDN’s Market Performance

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) has experienced a 5.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.22% rise in the past month, and a -23.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.81% for ELDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.49% for ELDN’s stock, with a -13.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELDN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ELDN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELDN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $15 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELDN reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ELDN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2021.

ELDN Trading at 2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.56%, as shares surge +21.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELDN rose by +5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 3.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELDN starting from Perrin Steven, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Nov 23. After this action, Perrin Steven now owns 1,000 shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $2,597 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELDN

Equity return is now at value -66.30, with -63.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.