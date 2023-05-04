Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has seen a 13.45% increase in the past week, with a 9.50% gain in the past month, and a 25.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for EGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.06% for EGO stock, with a simple moving average of 51.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EGO is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EGO is $12.38, which is $0.27 above the current price. The public float for EGO is 155.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGO on May 04, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

EGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) has surged by 0.97 when compared to previous closing price of 11.82, but the company has seen a 13.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGO

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGO reach a price target of $8.90. The rating they have provided for EGO stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

EGO Trading at 16.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +9.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGO rose by +12.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.10. In addition, Eldorado Gold Corporation saw 42.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+13.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eldorado Gold Corporation stands at -5.64. The total capital return value is set at 1.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.26. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), the company’s capital structure generated 15.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.76. Total debt to assets is 11.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.