DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) has increased by 6.53 when compared to last closing price of 11.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) Right Now?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) by analysts is $10.86, which is $2.93 above the current market price. The public float for DRD is 39.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of DRD was 368.74K shares.

DRD’s Market Performance

The stock of DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has seen a 11.97% increase in the past week, with a 23.42% rise in the past month, and a 46.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for DRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.97% for DRD’s stock, with a 70.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for DRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $13.75 based on the research report published on September 05th of the previous year 2019.

DRD Trading at 33.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.97% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +21.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRD rose by +11.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.70. In addition, DRDGOLD Limited saw 63.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.01 for the present operating margin

+25.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for DRDGOLD Limited stands at +21.96. The total capital return value is set at 22.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.76. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Based on DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.95. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.