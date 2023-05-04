DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.31 in comparison to its previous close of 27.22, however, the company has experienced a -10.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Right Now?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.10x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for DV is 163.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DV on May 04, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

DV’s Market Performance

DV’s stock has seen a -10.23% decrease for the week, with a -14.06% drop in the past month and a -2.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.55% for DV’s stock, with a 0.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to DV, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

DV Trading at -5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -14.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV fell by -10.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.84. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 21.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Desmond Laura, who sale 11,002 shares at the price of $29.69 back on Apr 25. After this action, Desmond Laura now owns 179,071 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $326,603 using the latest closing price.

Grimmig Andrew E, the Chief Legal Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $30.52 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Grimmig Andrew E is holding 55,964 shares at $1,220,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.