CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI)’s stock price has dropped by -22.44 in relation to previous closing price of 13.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) Right Now?

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.00x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CXAI is 0.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 34.65% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CXAI was 5.84M shares.

CXAI’s Market Performance

CXAI stock saw an increase of 11.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 422.84% and a quarterly increase of 1.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 47.06% for CXApp Inc. (CXAI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.60% for CXAI’s stock, with a 10.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CXAI Trading at 47.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 47.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.84%, as shares surge +459.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.43. In addition, CXApp Inc. saw 2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.