Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG)’s stock price has plunge by -2.33relation to previous closing price of 6.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) Right Now?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPG is 2.85.

The public float for CPG is 545.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPG on May 04, 2023 was 5.94M shares.

CPG’s Market Performance

The stock of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has seen a -6.16% decrease in the past week, with a -11.61% drop in the past month, and a -7.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for CPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.38% for CPG’s stock, with a -6.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CPG Trading at -4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -10.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG fell by -6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.44. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp. saw -5.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 14.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.