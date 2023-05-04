Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) by analysts is $30.38, which is $6.36 above the current market price. The public float for CTRA is 760.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CTRA was 9.03M shares.

CTRA stock's latest price update

The stock of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) has decreased by -0.86 when compared to last closing price of 24.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

CTRA’s Market Performance

CTRA’s stock has fallen by -2.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.06% and a quarterly drop of -0.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Coterra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.22% for CTRA’s stock, with a -8.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRA stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CTRA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTRA in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $32 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTRA reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for CTRA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 20th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to CTRA, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

CTRA Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.38. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc. saw -0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from DeShazer Michael D., who sale 20,824 shares at the price of $24.10 back on Mar 21. After this action, DeShazer Michael D. now owns 77,406 shares of Coterra Energy Inc., valued at $501,858 using the latest closing price.

HELMERICH HANS, the Director of Coterra Energy Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $27.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that HELMERICH HANS is holding 225,755 shares at $138,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.35 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc. stands at +42.73. The total capital return value is set at 37.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.82. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 20.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.02. Total debt to assets is 12.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.