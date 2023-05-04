Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Stock Sees a-0.86 Decrease

The stock of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has gone down by -1.25% for the week, with a -12.14% drop in the past month and a -5.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.53% for CSCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.12% for CSCO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is above average at 16.84x. The 36-month beta value for CSCO is also noteworthy at 0.99.

The average price estimated by analysts for CSCO is $56.59, which is $11.25 above than the current price. The public float for CSCO is 4.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume of CSCO on May 04, 2023 was 19.03M shares.

CSCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has decreased by -0.86 when compared to last closing price of 46.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.25% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that A Good Sign for Tech: Cisco Delivers Solid Numbers

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSCO reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for CSCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

CSCO Trading at -6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -11.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.66. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw -3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Stahlkopf Deborah L, who sale 3,142 shares at the price of $48.78 back on Mar 14. After this action, Stahlkopf Deborah L now owns 180,697 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $153,261 using the latest closing price.

Sharritts Jeffery S., the EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 812 shares at $48.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Sharritts Jeffery S. is holding 267,608 shares at $39,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.38 for the present operating margin

+61.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems Inc. stands at +22.91. The total capital return value is set at 27.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.62. Equity return is now at value 27.90, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 26.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.98. Total debt to assets is 11.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.