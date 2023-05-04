ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) by analysts is $17.30, which is $9.01 above the current market price. The public float for CHPT is 327.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.08% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CHPT was 8.61M shares.

CHPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) has increased by 3.88 when compared to last closing price of 8.24.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that ChargePoint’s Earnings Fell Short. The Stock Is Soaring Anyway.

CHPT’s Market Performance

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has seen a 0.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -16.97% decline in the past month and a -31.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for CHPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.06% for CHPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHPT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CHPT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CHPT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

CHPT Trading at -11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -14.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.85. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw -10.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Linse Michael, who sale 810,000 shares at the price of $8.57 back on Apr 14. After this action, Linse Michael now owns 762,713 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $6,944,200 using the latest closing price.

Linse Michael, the Investor of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., sale 270,162 shares at $8.60 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Linse Michael is holding 0 shares at $2,322,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+15.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stands at -73.73. The total capital return value is set at -54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.34. Equity return is now at value -89.00, with -32.80 for asset returns.

Based on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.11. Total debt to assets is 28.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.