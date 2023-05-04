Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has gone up by 3.75% for the week, with a -21.75% drop in the past month and a -14.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.32% for CTLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.32% for CTLT’s stock, with a -28.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) Right Now?

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CTLT is at 1.18.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CTLT is $66.08, which is $14.62 above the current market price. The public float for CTLT is 179.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume for CTLT on May 04, 2023 was 3.15M shares.

CTLT) stock’s latest price update

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.27 in comparison to its previous close of 48.84, however, the company has experienced a 3.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTLT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CTLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CTLT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $53 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to CTLT, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on April 10th of the current year.

CTLT Trading at -20.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -19.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.84. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw 8.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Boerman Manja, who sale 1,446 shares at the price of $49.86 back on May 01. After this action, Boerman Manja now owns 14,414 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $72,098 using the latest closing price.

Gargiulo Mario, the SVP, Ops, Biologics Europe of Catalent Inc., sale 678 shares at $49.86 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Gargiulo Mario is holding 5,676 shares at $33,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.