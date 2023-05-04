Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is above average at 13.92x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CARR is 826.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume of CARR on May 04, 2023 was 5.49M shares.

CARR stock's latest price update

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.75 in relation to its previous close of 41.82. However, the company has experienced a 1.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/25/23 that Carrier to Buy Viessmann Climate Solutions for Nearly $13.2 Billion

CARR’s Market Performance

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has seen a 1.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.07% decline in the past month and a -10.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for CARR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.58% for CARR’s stock, with a -2.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $51 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CARR reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for CARR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

CARR Trading at -7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.97. In addition, Carrier Global Corporation saw -0.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Villeneuve Nadia, who sale 20,538 shares at the price of $45.45 back on Mar 02. After this action, Villeneuve Nadia now owns 48,900 shares of Carrier Global Corporation, valued at $933,445 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Christopher John, the President, HVAC of Carrier Global Corporation, sale 213,353 shares at $45.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Nelson Christopher John is holding 97,285 shares at $9,665,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Equity return is now at value 34.00, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.