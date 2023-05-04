Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) is $14.17, which is $1.93 above the current market price. The public float for CABA is 27.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CABA on May 04, 2023 was 383.84K shares.

CABA) stock’s latest price update

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.70 in comparison to its previous close of 11.58, however, the company has experienced a 47.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CABA’s Market Performance

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) has seen a 47.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 44.85% gain in the past month and a 2.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.15% for CABA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.84% for CABA’s stock, with a 132.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CABA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CABA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CABA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CABA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CABA reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for CABA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CABA, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

CABA Trading at 47.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CABA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.74%, as shares surge +52.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CABA rose by +47.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +750.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.90. In addition, Cabaletta Bio Inc. saw 32.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CABA starting from Nichtberger Steven, who purchase 8,127 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Oct 19. After this action, Nichtberger Steven now owns 986,483 shares of Cabaletta Bio Inc., valued at $10,152 using the latest closing price.

Nichtberger Steven, the President & CEO of Cabaletta Bio Inc., purchase 141,873 shares at $0.99 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Nichtberger Steven is holding 978,356 shares at $141,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CABA

The total capital return value is set at -47.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.00. Equity return is now at value -54.00, with -49.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.69. Total debt to assets is 4.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.