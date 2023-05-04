Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 89.91x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80.

The average price predicted for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) by analysts is $58.00, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for BSX is 1.43B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of BSX was 8.68M shares.

BSX) stock’s latest price update

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.40 in relation to previous closing price of 52.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/08/22 that Boston Scientific Investigates Whistleblower Report in Vietnam

BSX’s Market Performance

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has experienced a 3.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.97% rise in the past month, and a 10.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for BSX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.34% for BSX’s stock, with a 18.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $57 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSX reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for BSX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BSX, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

BSX Trading at 6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.62. In addition, Boston Scientific Corporation saw 13.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Thepaut Eric Francis Yves, who sale 83,401 shares at the price of $52.49 back on May 02. After this action, Thepaut Eric Francis Yves now owns 12,269 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation, valued at $4,377,543 using the latest closing price.

Carruthers Wendy, the EVP, Human Resources of Boston Scientific Corporation, sale 11,671 shares at $51.96 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Carruthers Wendy is holding 83,373 shares at $606,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.