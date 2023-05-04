Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) has dropped by -2.81 compared to previous close of 0.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRDS is $0.40, which is $5.34 above than the current price. The public float for BRDS is 218.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.39% of that float. The average trading volume of BRDS on May 04, 2023 was 17.65M shares.

BRDS’s Market Performance

BRDS stock saw a decrease of -4.02% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -49.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -46.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.59% for Bird Global Inc. (BRDS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.01% for BRDS’s stock, with a -56.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRDS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRDS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2022.

BRDS Trading at -25.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.80%, as shares sank -40.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRDS fell by -4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1682. In addition, Bird Global Inc. saw -27.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRDS starting from Ryan Philip Keebler, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.24 back on Mar 29. After this action, Ryan Philip Keebler now owns 250,000 shares of Bird Global Inc., valued at $12,000 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Philip Keebler, the Director of Bird Global Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $0.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Ryan Philip Keebler is holding 200,000 shares at $25,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104.44 for the present operating margin

+13.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bird Global Inc. stands at -146.63. The total capital return value is set at -111.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -186.66. Equity return is now at value -278.00, with -101.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bird Global Inc. (BRDS), the company’s capital structure generated 330.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.76. Total debt to assets is 36.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 229.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.