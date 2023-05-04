Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX)’s stock price has soared by 8.17 in relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BDRX is at 2.13.

The public float for BDRX is 18.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.57% of that float. The average trading volume for BDRX on May 04, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

BDRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) has seen a -15.93% decrease in the past week, with a -27.17% drop in the past month, and a -92.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.76% for BDRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.67% for BDRX’s stock, with a -96.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BDRX Trading at -77.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.56%, as shares sank -21.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDRX fell by -15.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2592. In addition, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc saw -94.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1212.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc stands at -944.64. The total capital return value is set at -77.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.18. Equity return is now at value -75.60, with -52.80 for asset returns.

Based on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.83. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.