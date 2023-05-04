BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI)’s stock price has plunge by -3.27relation to previous closing price of 2.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.82% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BBAI is $4.50, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for BBAI is 17.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.87% of that float. The average trading volume for BBAI on May 04, 2023 was 9.55M shares.

BBAI’s Market Performance

The stock of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has seen a -10.82% decrease in the past week, with a -6.16% drop in the past month, and a -30.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.23% for BBAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.55% for BBAI stock, with a simple moving average of 26.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBAI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BBAI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

BBAI Trading at -2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.89%, as shares surge +12.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI fell by -12.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 273.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from Katz Avi S, who sale 266,000 shares at the price of $1.84 back on Mar 17. After this action, Katz Avi S now owns 902,907 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., valued at $489,440 using the latest closing price.

Dinu Raluca, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., sale 266,000 shares at $1.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Dinu Raluca is holding 902,907 shares at $489,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at -78.49. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.53.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.