Berry Corporation (BRY): A Technical Analysis

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Berry Corporation (BRY) is $10.50, which is $4.53 above the current market price. The public float for BRY is 74.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRY on May 04, 2023 was 798.02K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BRY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) has decreased by -10.47 when compared to last closing price of 7.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRY’s Market Performance

Berry Corporation (BRY) has experienced a -9.25% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.15% drop in the past month, and a -22.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for BRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.84% for BRY’s stock, with a -16.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRY reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for BRY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BRY, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

BRY Trading at -17.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares sank -18.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRY fell by -9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.85. In addition, Berry Corporation saw -12.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRY starting from Smith Arthur T., who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $8.21 back on Apr 17. After this action, Smith Arthur T. now owns 664,180 shares of Berry Corporation, valued at $821,050 using the latest closing price.

Hunter Danielle E., the President of Berry Corporation, sale 30,000 shares at $8.26 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Hunter Danielle E. is holding 188,757 shares at $247,809 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.88 for the present operating margin

+40.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Corporation stands at +23.70. The total capital return value is set at 25.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.86. Equity return is now at value 35.20, with 16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Berry Corporation (BRY), the company’s capital structure generated 50.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.46. Total debt to assets is 22.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Berry Corporation (BRY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.