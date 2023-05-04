Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The average price recommended by analysts for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is $69.53, which is $37.5 above the current market price. The public float for BEAM is 69.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.55% of that float. On May 04, 2023, BEAM’s average trading volume was 935.33K shares.

BEAM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) has increased by 4.91 when compared to last closing price of 30.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/08/21 that Beam Gets FDA Nod for First Gene-Editing Trial

BEAM’s Market Performance

BEAM’s stock has risen by 3.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.01% and a quarterly drop of -31.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.63% for Beam Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.52% for BEAM’s stock, with a -30.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $37 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEAM reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for BEAM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to BEAM, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

BEAM Trading at -4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.67. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc. saw -19.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Simon Amy, who sale 11,654 shares at the price of $29.70 back on Apr 04. After this action, Simon Amy now owns 69,308 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc., valued at $346,115 using the latest closing price.

Evans John M., the CEO of Beam Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,493 shares at $29.09 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Evans John M. is holding 1,117,979 shares at $188,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Equity return is now at value -37.60, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.