Audacy Inc. (AUD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for AUD is 123.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.44% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of AUD was 1.46M shares.

AUD) stock’s latest price update

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD)’s stock price has soared by 8.96 in relation to previous closing price of 0.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUD’s Market Performance

Audacy Inc. (AUD) has seen a -13.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.34% gain in the past month and a -65.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.57% for AUD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.21% for AUD’s stock, with a -64.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUD stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AUD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUD reach a price target of $0, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for AUD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 08th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AUD, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

AUD Trading at -18.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.20%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUD fell by -13.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1245. In addition, Audacy Inc. saw -47.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUD starting from Crowley John David, who purchase 100,004 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Nov 30. After this action, Crowley John David now owns 468,756 shares of Audacy Inc., valued at $30,001 using the latest closing price.

FIELD DAVID J, the Chairman, President and CEO of Audacy Inc., purchase 49,175 shares at $0.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that FIELD DAVID J is holding 1,944,388 shares at $20,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.44 for the present operating margin

+12.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Audacy Inc. stands at -11.22. The total capital return value is set at 2.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.36. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Audacy Inc. (AUD), the company’s capital structure generated 406.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.27. Total debt to assets is 61.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 398.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Audacy Inc. (AUD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.