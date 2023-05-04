Assessing the Risk and Potential of Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) Stock

The stock of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has seen a 13.19% increase in the past week, with a 11.25% gain in the past month, and a 54.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for META. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.83% for META stock, with a simple moving average of 51.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Right Now?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for META is at 1.19.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for META is 2.18B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume for META on May 04, 2023 was 28.80M shares.

META) stock’s latest price update

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META)’s stock price has decreased by -0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 239.24. However, the company has seen a 13.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/30/23 that Big Tech’s Rebound Plays to Growth-Stock Bets

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $300 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see META reach a price target of $265, previously predicting the price at $230. The rating they have provided for META stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2023.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to META, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

META Trading at 17.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +13.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $220.93. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw 96.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 393 shares at the price of $243.18 back on May 02. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 28,188 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $95,570 using the latest closing price.

Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 393 shares at $210.93 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 28,581 shares at $82,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.