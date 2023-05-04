Assessing the Risk and Potential of Ingredion Incorporated’s (INGR) Stock

In the past week, INGR stock has gone up by 5.74%, with a monthly gain of 7.26% and a quarterly surge of 7.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Ingredion Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.57% for INGR’s stock, with a 16.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is 14.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INGR is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) is $116.60, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for INGR is 65.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On May 04, 2023, INGR’s average trading volume was 314.87K shares.

INGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) has jumped by 4.04 compared to previous close of 105.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INGR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for INGR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for INGR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $115 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INGR reach a price target of $121, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for INGR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to INGR, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

INGR Trading at 8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INGR rose by +5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.59. In addition, Ingredion Incorporated saw 12.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INGR starting from Uribe Jorge A., who sale 0 shares at the price of $98.41 back on Mar 31. After this action, Uribe Jorge A. now owns 12,237 shares of Ingredion Incorporated, valued at $4 using the latest closing price.

Gray James D, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Ingredion Incorporated, sale 1 shares at $96.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Gray James D is holding 32,877 shares at $60 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.53 for the present operating margin

+15.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingredion Incorporated stands at +6.19. The total capital return value is set at 9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.62. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ingredion Incorporated (INGR), the company’s capital structure generated 85.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.96. Total debt to assets is 35.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.