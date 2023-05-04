Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ASPN stock has gone up by 15.54%, with a monthly decline of -2.65% and a quarterly plunge of -37.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.45% for Aspen Aerogels Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.55% for ASPN stock, with a simple moving average of -34.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASPN is 2.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASPN is $25.67, which is $16.26 above the current price. The public float for ASPN is 67.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASPN on May 04, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

ASPN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) has increased by 11.84 when compared to last closing price of 6.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ASPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $14 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASPN reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ASPN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to ASPN, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

ASPN Trading at -7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares surge +2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPN rose by +11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.06. In addition, Aspen Aerogels Inc. saw -40.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPN starting from SWEETNAM JAMES E, who purchase 2,700 shares at the price of $11.30 back on Dec 06. After this action, SWEETNAM JAMES E now owns 6,195 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc., valued at $30,510 using the latest closing price.

Wood River Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Aspen Aerogels Inc., purchase 10,526,316 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Wood River Capital, LLC is holding 15,780,426 shares at $100,000,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.94 for the present operating margin

+2.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Aerogels Inc. stands at -45.87. The total capital return value is set at -22.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -19.20 for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN), the company’s capital structure generated 26.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.06. Total debt to assets is 18.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.