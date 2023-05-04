Ashland Inc. (ASH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has dropped by -9.74 compared to previous close of 100.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) Right Now?

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASH is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASH is $119.09, which is $36.55 above the current price. The public float for ASH is 53.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASH on May 04, 2023 was 396.76K shares.

ASH’s Market Performance

The stock of Ashland Inc. (ASH) has seen a -8.97% decrease in the past week, with a -12.26% drop in the past month, and a -16.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for ASH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.70% for ASH’s stock, with a -12.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ASH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ASH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $105 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASH reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for ASH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ASH, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

ASH Trading at -10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASH fell by -8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.67. In addition, Ashland Inc. saw -16.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASH starting from Sandler Ricky C, who purchase 224,156 shares at the price of $100.20 back on Sep 01. After this action, Sandler Ricky C now owns 4,083,978 shares of Ashland Inc., valued at $22,460,431 using the latest closing price.

Sandler Ricky C, the Director of Ashland Inc., sale 224,156 shares at $100.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Sandler Ricky C is holding 4,083,978 shares at $22,460,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.89 for the present operating margin

+27.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ashland Inc. stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 27.90, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ashland Inc. (ASH), the company’s capital structure generated 42.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.05. Total debt to assets is 22.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ashland Inc. (ASH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.