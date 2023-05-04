Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.30 compared to its previous closing price of 11.28. However, the company has seen a 5.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is above average at 7.71x. The 36-month beta value for ABR is also noteworthy at 1.92.

The public float for ABR is 167.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.48% of that float. The average trading volume of ABR on May 04, 2023 was 4.24M shares.

ABR’s Market Performance

The stock of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has seen a 5.15% increase in the past week, with a -3.84% drop in the past month, and a -27.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for ABR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.95% for ABR stock, with a simple moving average of -19.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ABR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABR reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ABR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 25th, 2022.

ABR Trading at -9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABR rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.80. In addition, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. saw -16.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABR starting from KAUFMAN IVAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.43 back on Mar 13. After this action, KAUFMAN IVAN now owns 1,168,277 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., valued at $124,280 using the latest closing price.

Green William C, the Director of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., purchase 4,200 shares at $12.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Green William C is holding 138,905 shares at $54,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABR

Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.