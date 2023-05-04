Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.74.

The public float for AQST is 52.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AQST on May 04, 2023 was 298.12K shares.

AQST) stock’s latest price update

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.86 in comparison to its previous close of 1.39, however, the company has experienced a 34.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AQST’s Market Performance

AQST’s stock has risen by 34.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 58.49% and a quarterly rise of 90.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.59% for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.68% for AQST’s stock, with a 64.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQST stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AQST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQST in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to AQST, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

AQST Trading at 66.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.86%, as shares surge +52.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST rose by +34.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2952. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. saw 86.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQST starting from Boyd Peter E., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Jun 14. After this action, Boyd Peter E. now owns 59,532 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,050 using the latest closing price.

Barber Daniel, the Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., purchase 91,743 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Barber Daniel is holding 193,702 shares at $88,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Equity return is now at value 52.30, with -98.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.